Freeman has fractured left wrist, expected to miss 2 months

ATLANTA — May 18, 2017, 3:30 PM ET
Freddie Freeman, Jim LovellThe Associated Press
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) has his hand examined by trainer Jim Lovell after he was hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Aaron Loup (62) in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Atlanta. Freeman left the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Braves say first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a fractured left wrist when he was hit by a pitch and is expected to miss two months.

Freeman was hit by Toronto's Aaron Loup during the fifth inning of an 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

X-rays taken at SunTrust Park on Wednesday night were inconclusive. Freeman had an MRI and other tests on Thursday. The Braves say those tests showed the fracture.

Freeman was Atlanta's most productive hitter. He was hitting .341 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

———

