Broncos Coach Gary Kubiak Officially Steps Down

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak stepped down from his dream job on Monday because of health concerns, saying "the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me."

Kubiak missed a week of work in October after suffering a complex migraine, his second health scare in three years.

Kubiak went 24-11, including a victory in Super Bowl 50, but a 9-7 finish this season kept the Broncos out of the playoffs.

General manager John Elway said he was saddened and disappointed in Kubiak's resignation, "but I understand and respect Gary for doing what's right for him and his family."

Elway now embarks on his third head coaching search in his six seasons as Broncos GM.

———

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP—NFL