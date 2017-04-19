Browns have zeroed in on choice with No. 1 draft pick

The Cleveland Browns are inclined to keep the No. 1 overall pick in next week's NFL draft despite getting offers for it.

Sashi Brown, the team's vice president of football operations, said Wednesday that the Browns "feel really good about drafting No. 1." Brown said the team has narrowed its focus on a few players to consider taking first.

He wouldn't divulge names, but the consensus is that Cleveland will select Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett, who spent three years disrupting offenses for the Aggies.

Brown described Garrett as "bright, competitive ... we'd be proud to have him."

Brown called this "a momentous" draft for the Browns, who went 1-15 last season. Cleveland also has the No. 12 pick and five selections in the top 65.

Brown said "no" when asked if the team will trade for a veteran quarterback.

