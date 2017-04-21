Cards' Wainwright has HR, 4 RBIs in first win of season

Adam Wainwright homered and drove in four runs while getting his first victory of the season, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Friday night.

Wainwright ripped a two-run homer into the second deck in left field off Wily Peralta (3-1) to put the Cardinals up 2-1 in the third. He drove in two more runs with a single in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1.

Wainwright (1-3) had struggled on the mound this season but showed better command against the Brewers. He gave up two runs and six hits in five innings, recording a season-high nine strikeouts without walking a batter.

St. Louis' Dexter Fowler left in the fifth inning with right heel bursitis. He was replaced by Stephen Piscotty.

Peralta has struggled against the Cardinals. He gave up nine hits and six runs in four innings, failing to strike out a batter for the first time in 20 starts dating to May 2016. Peralta is 0-8 in his last 10 starts against the Cardinals.

Ryan Braun homered leading off the eighth for the Brewers.

Seung Hwan Oh picked up his third save in four tries.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Reliever Kevin Siegrist has given up 10 walks and two home runs in 6 1/3 innings this season, leading to concerns about his arm. "It does seem complicated to where he doesn't seem like he's got that power that he normally has," manager Mike Matheny said. ... Matt Carpenter was struck in the right forearm by a pitch in the seventh but remained in the game.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (right groin strain) has returned from his rehab assignment and will make his first start of the season on Monday against Cincinnati. Tommy Milone, who has made three starts, will move to the bullpen.

REVOLVING ROSTER

The Brewers recalled left-handed reliever Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to the game. Outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment. "We were at a point where we needed relievers," manager Craig Counsell said. "For me, (Nieuwenhuis) was a great member of this team as far as how he went about his business and how he treated everybody. He was off to a bit of a slow start this year, but he did a nice job for us last year. He was still pretty valuable, so he's tough to lose."

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Lance Lynn (1-1, 3.12 ERA) pitched seven scoreless innings on Monday against Pittsburgh to notch his first win of the season. Lynn is 8-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 14 career starts against Milwaukee.

Brewers: Chase Anderson (2-0, 1.50) will make his fourth start of the season. He's 7-1 with a 2.32 ERA over his last 15 starts. In five career starts against St. Louis, Anderson is 0-2 with a 2.42 ERA.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball