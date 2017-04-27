Carpenter's slam in 11th lifts Cardinals over Blue Jays

Randal Grichuk hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it and Matt Carpenter delivered a grand slam in the 11th, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Thursday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Carpenter finished with two hits and five RBIs. Grichuk had two hits and drove in three runs.

Toronto is the only team in the major leagues that hasn't won a series this season. The Blue Jays also are the lone club that has yet to win two straight games.

Kolten Wong opened the Cardinals 11th with a triple off Ryan Tepera (1-1). The Blue Jays intentionally walked the next two batters before getting a flyout.

Toronto called on left-hander J.P. Howell to face the lefty-hitting Carpenter. With the count full, Carpenter sent a drive into the right field stands for his first career grand slam.

Matt Bowman (1-0) earned the win.

The Cardinals scored four times off Toronto's bullpen in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to tie the score, capped by Grichuk's homer off Roberto Osuna.

Yadier Molina led off with a double and Grichuk connected two outs later, giving Osuna his third blown save.

Mat Latos, making his second start of the season for Toronto, scattered three hits over six shutout innings, striking out four and walking four.

Carlos Martinez allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Russell Martin hit a solo homer in the second, his third of the year.

Ryan Goins added to Toronto's lead with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth. Justin Smoak made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh off reliever Tyler Lyons.

Grichuk had a two-out RBI single in the seventh and Carpenter singled home a run in the eighth.

IN THE CROWD

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, who had a goal and two assists in his team's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in the opener of their second-round playoff series Wednesday night, sat near the Blue Jays' dugout on his team's off day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister on right index finger) is expected to throw a side session on Friday and could start Sunday against Tampa Bay. If Sanchez starts Sunday, RHP Marco Estrada will pitch Monday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Casey Lawrence (0-2, 7.56) pitches the second game of the doubleheader, which is his second career start. He allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings in his previous start against the Angels.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (1-3, 6.27) starts the second game of the doubleheader looking to build on a strong outing in his last start. Wainwright struck out nine without a walk and allowed just two runs on six hits over five innings in Milwaukee.

