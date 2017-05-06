Carrera won't know until Monday if homer was inside-the-park

Ezequiel Carrera won't know until Monday if his homer is a standard one or inside-the-park.

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder hit a drive to right field off Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi in the Rays' 6-1 victory Saturday that replays showed reached the stands. However, there was no home run call made on the field by the umpires, so Carrera raced around the bases safely as Tampa Bay outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and Steven Souza Jr. reacted like it was gone as the ball bounced back onto the field.

"That can be a tough read out there," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "I'm sure if he doesn't score, we'll look at it (on a review) anyway, and they would overturn it."

The postgame play-by-play from Major League Baseball listed the homer as inside-the-park, but official scorer Bill Mathews, through the use of video replay, ruled the ball left the park.

The Rays said the Elias Sports Bureau will make an official determination on Monday.

"To be honest, I hit the ball and then I saw the signal from the umpire, and he said the ball was in play," Carrera said through a translator. "So, I just kept running. I didn't know if the ball was out or not."