Cavaliers name Koby Altman full-time general manager

The Cavaliers have named Koby Altman their full-time general manager.

Altman's promotion had been expected for days and was made official on Monday. The 34-year-old has been serving as Cleveland's interim GM this summer after David Griffin parted ways with the club following the NBA Finals.

Altman has been with the club since 2012. He will be the fifth GM for owner Dan Gilbert since 2005.

Gilbert said he's been impressed with the job Altman has done over the past five weeks and said he "has the credentials, knowledge, experience and instincts to be an outstanding general manager. ... I am confident that Koby is equipped and prepared to lead and succeed in this dynamic environment."

Altman is taking charge during an interesting juncture for the Cavs. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving recently asked to be traded and LeBron James is heading into his final season under contract.

———

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball