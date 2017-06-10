Smashing return: Cespedes hits slam, Mets beat Braves 6-1

Yoenis Cespedes made a smashing return from a six-week stint on the disabled list, hitting a grand slam as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 6-1 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cespedes, back from a strained left hamstring, said before the game that he still didn't think he could run at 100 percent. The slugger didn't need to go fast after connecting against Luke Jackson in the ninth inning.

Cespedes sent a drive over the left-center field wall and was able to trot slowly enough to soak in the moment and smile at his cheering teammates. He went 2 for 5, including his seventh home run of the season.

Robert Gsellman (5-3) won his third straight start. He gave up three hits, two walks and struck out four in 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Braves had won three in a row.

Brandon Phillips' fourth homer for Atlanta cut the lead to 2-1 in the eighth off Fernando Salas. But closer Addison Reed got five outs for his 10th save.

Braves starter Sean Newcomb (0-1) lost in his major league debut despite allowing just one unearned run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

T.J. Rivera and Wilmer Flores each had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who avoided dropping to a season-worst nine games under .500. New York had lost 10 of its last 14 road games.

The Mets went up 2-0 in the eighth. Jackson hit Michael Conforto on the uniform with a pitch, Cespedes singled and a passed ball advanced the runners. Conforto scored on Flores' sacrifice fly.

New York took a 1-0 lead in the second, helped by Newcomb's throwing error on a potential double-play ball.

STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera committed two errors in the first, giving him 10 for the season. He had only seven in 135 games last year. ... Jose Reyes went 0 for 4 as his average dropped four points to .186. Reyes is hitless in his last 26 at-bats. ... Ruiz is 1 for his last 18, his lone hit driving in the winning run Friday.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (0-0) will be activated from the disabled list to start the second game of the split doubleheader and make his season debut. Matz has been sidelined with left elbow inflammation. He's 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in five career starts against Atlanta.

Braves: RHP Matt Wisler (0-0) will make his first start of the season. He has a 7.00 ERA in nine innings of relief this year. Wisler went 7-13 with a 5.03 ERA in 26 starts last season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball