Chad Collins misses 59 chance, parring final 2 holes for 60

Chad Collins missed a chance for the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and third of the season, parring the final two holes for an 11-under 60 on Friday in the second round of the Barbasol Championship.

Collins hit his approach into the back fringe on the par-4 18th, leaving a 70-foot downhill birdie try that he hit 5 feet past. He missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th.

The 38-year-old player from Indiana had five birdies in a front-nine 30 on Grand National's rain-softened Lake Course, parred the 10th and ran off six straight birdies to get to 11 under for the round.

Jim Furyk shot a record 58 last year in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and is one of eight players to shoot 59. Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin shot 59s in January — Thomas in his victory in the Sony Open in Hawaii, and Hadwin in the CareerBuilder Challenge in California.

Collins topped the leaderboard at 15-under 127 halfway through the round. He made the 36-hole cut for only the fifth time in 23 events this year. The two-time Web.com Tour winner had missed five straight cuts and 11 of 12.

Collins had his lowest round on the PGA Tour and tied the course record set last year by Jhonattan Vegas.