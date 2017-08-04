Charles Oakley has deal on charges over melee at Knicks game

NEW YORK — Aug 4, 2017, 1:43 PM ET
Charles OakleyThe Associated Press
FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley talks to the press after an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York. Oakley has reached a deal with prosecutors who charged him with striking a security guard at Madison Square Garden. The Daily News reports, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, that charges against Oakley will be dismissed and sealed after six months of good behavior. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has reached a deal with prosecutors who charged him with striking a security guard at Madison Square Garden.

The Daily News ( http://nydn.us/2wrXJ5a ) reports that charges against Oakley will be dismissed and sealed after six months of good behavior.

Oakley said Friday that a trial would waste time and money that should be used to "keep the streets better for kids."

His lawyer says Oakley didn't need a trial to prove his innocence.

Oakley was a Knicks fan favorite from 1988 to 1998. But he's had a falling out with the organization.

On Feb. 8, he sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Security approached and a fracas ensued. Oakley was ejected and handcuffed.

