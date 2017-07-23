Chelsea apologizes for Kenedy's offensive Instagram messages

Chelsea has apologized China for social media comments by Brazilian player Kenedy which it accepts "caused great offence and hurt the feelings" of the country during the Premier League champions' pre-season tour.

The 21-year-old Kenedy's since-deleted Instagram posts featured a profanity relating to China and a message mocking a security guard he photographed.

Chelsea says Kenedy has been "strongly reprimanded and disciplined," adding on its website that it "solemnly and sincerely apologizes" to the Chinese people.

The messages were posted ahead of Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday.

Chelsea says "the negative impact we have seen over the last two days has left us shocked and saddened. Once again, we sincerely apologize for the hurt caused to our Chinese fans as well as to the Chinese people."