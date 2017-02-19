Chen lands 5 quads to win 4 Continents figure skating

Nathan Chen became the first man in history to land five quadruple jumps in a single performance at an ISU championship event to win the Four Continents on Sunday.

The American champion, 17, set international-best scores across the board, finishing with 307.46 points and holding off a challenge by Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who was first in Sunday's free skate.

"I tried five quads today and I landed three of the five solidly," Chen said. "The other two were a little shaky so that's something I need to improve on for the worlds."

Chen opened his routine with a quadruple lutz-triple toeloop combination at the Gangneung Ice Arena and followed that with four more quadruple jumps in a free skate that received 204.34 points. After his first jump, he added a quad flip, quad toe, quad toe-double toe and a quad salchow.

"This feels great," said Chen. "This is the first championship event that I've won. I had a good lead coming out of the short program, which really benefited me in the long program."

Hanyu, third after the short program, was second overall with 303.71 points. Shoma Uno, also of Japan, was third with 288.85.

Patrick Chan of Canada was fourth with 267.98 points.

Hanyu had four quadruple jumps to top the free skate with 206.67 points.

Jin Boyang of China was fifth followed by American Jason Brown in sixth place.