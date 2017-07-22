China earns 8th diving gold of the world championships

China earned two more gold medals at the world championships on Saturday, including its eighth victory in diving.

Li Zheng and Wang Han finished first in the synchronized mixed 3-meter event with 323.70 points. Grace Reid and Thomas Daley of Britain took the silver (308.04), while the bronze went to Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of Canada (297.72).

Going into the final diving event of the championships, the men's 10-meter platform later Saturday, China had won twice as many golds as all other nations combined.

The Chinese also took a synchronized swimming gold in the women's team free. Ukraine settled for silver and Japan claimed the bronze. Russia, which has won six synchro swimming golds at the championships, did not enter a team.

In a related development, world governing body FINA voted to change the name of the sport to artistic swimming.