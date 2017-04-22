Clippers' Griffin to miss rest of playoffs with toe injury

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a toe injury suffered in Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.

The team announced Saturday that the five-time All-Star was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe. Griffin left Game 3 in the second quarter with what the team said at the time was a bruised toe. X-rays at the arena were negative, but he was re-evaluated after the game.

Griffin's injury marks another playoff blow to a franchise that has dealt with a series of bad luck in recent years.

Griffin and point guard Chris Paul were lost to injuries last year, and the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead against Houston in 2015.

