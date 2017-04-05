Clock runs out on hoops power St. Anthony's in New Jersey

A national basketball powerhouse in New Jersey is closing.

St. Anthony's, the school that bears the stamp of Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley, will shut its doors in June. Hurley and other school officials announced the expected decision Wednesday after meeting with the Archdiocese of Newark and then informing staff and faculty.

The Roman Catholic school has been fighting declining attendance and rising costs for decades.

St. Anthony's has won 28 New Jersey state titles and four national championships. The school has sent more than 150 players to Division I basketball programs. Among them are Hurley's two sons, who now coach Rhode Island and Arizona State.

The school has an enrollment of about 160 students. It has a 100 percent college acceptance for seniors the past two decades.