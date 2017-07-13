Court: MLB committee can determine Nationals' rights fees

An appeals court has ruled that a committee of Major League Baseball owners and executives can determine the amount of rights fees the Washington Nationals can earn from television broadcasts of their games.

The Nationals declared Thursday that they've "won a major legal victory" with this ruling.

This is the latest chapter in a lengthy dispute between the Nationals and the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which is controlled by the Baltimore Orioles. MASN was established in March 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore's exclusive broadcast territory since 1972.

New York Supreme Court Justice Lawrence K. Marks in November 2015 threw out an arbitration decision that said MASN owes the Nationals about $298 million for the team's 2012-16 television rights.