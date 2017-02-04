Davis Cup: Serbia Advances With 3-0 Lead Against Russia

Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki won the doubles to give Serbia an insurmountable lead in the Davis Cup World Group first-round match against Russia.

The pair beat Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Saturday.

Serbia secured the tie 3-0 ahead of the reverse singles on Sunday. It will play either Croatia or Spain in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic, playing his first match since losing in the second round of the Australian Open, and Troicki gave Serbia a 2-0 lead with singles victories on Friday.