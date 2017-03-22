Day leaves Match Play as mother battles lung cancer

Defending champion Jason Day tearfully withdrew from the Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday after six holes to be with his mother when she has lung cancer surgery.

Day says his mother, Dening, was diagnosed in Australia at the start of the year and was told she had 12 months to live. He brought her to Ohio, where he lives with his wife and two children, for more tests.

Day says the surgery will be Friday and he could not keep his mind off it. He was 3 down to Pat Perez when he conceded the match and withdrew from the tournament.

His father, Alvin, died of stomach cancer when Day was 12.

Day's agent, Bud Martin, says doctors in Ohio have offered a more positive prognosis and will know more after surgery.