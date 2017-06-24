Dodgers down Rockies 6-1 for 8th straight win

Yasiel Puig homered and left-hander Alex Wood kept his record perfect as the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the NL West rival Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Friday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

The Dodgers have won 14 of their last 15 games. They have scored at least six runs in seven consecutive games.

Wood (8-0) allowed one run in six innings. He gave up only three hits and walked two, retiring his last 10 batters. Wood struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 1.86.

The Dodgers have homered in 15 consecutive games, tied for fourth-longest streak in club history. The last time they managed it was in 1977. Their record is 24 consecutive games with a home run.

Rookie left-hander Kyle Freeman (8-4) allowed five runs and a career-high 10 hits and three walks in six innings.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Corey Seager singled, took second on an errant pick-off attempt by Freeland and scored on Cody Bellinger's sacrifice fly.

The Rockies tied it in the second after Trevor Story singled off second baseman Logan Forsythe. Story was erased on Raimel Tapia's grounder, but Tapia scored from first when Tom Murphy lined a hit into left that a slow moving Franklin Gutierrez could not cut off, the ball rolling to the wall for what was ruled a double.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning, scoring three times. Austin Barnes walked, went to second on a groundout by Forsythe and scored on Seager's single.

Seager's right hamstring cramped when he ran to second on the throw home. He remained in the game and scored on a hit by Justin Turner then left the game.

Bellinger doubled home Turner and the Dodgers had a 4-1 lead. Puig's solo home run came in the fourth. He sprinted around the bases with his 14th of the year.

The Rockies lost their third consecutive game to fall 2 1/2 games behind of the Dodgers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Carlos Gonzalez missed the series opener against the Dodgers. Said Manager Bud Black: "A little bit of a sore shoulder. It's day-to-day." . RHP Chad Qualls (lower back spasms) threw 17 pitches in a bullpen session. Said Black: "He's feeling great. He threw a bullpen and felt good." Qualls can come off the DL on Wednesday.

Dodgers: Placed RHP Chris Hatcher on the 10-day DL with mid-back inflammation. Hatcher, 32, has appeared in 26 games, going 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA. The Dodgers recalled RHP Ross Stripling from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his roster spot.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.08 ERA) has a 2.41 ERA on the road, fourth-best in the NL. Has gone 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA in his last five road starts. In one start against the Dodgers this year on May 12, allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Dodgers: Despite picking up the victory, LHP Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 2.61) had one of his roughest starts of the season in his last outing against the Mets. He allowed six runs and six hits, four of them home runs. He has already allowed a career-high 17 home runs.