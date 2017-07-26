Dodgers first to win 70 games with 6-2 victory over Twins

Chris Taylor hit two run-scoring doubles and the Los Angeles Dodgers became baseball's first team to reach the 70-win mark with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Kenta Maeda (9-4) pitched five solid innings for the Dodgers, who have won four straight and 35 of their last 41.

After the Twins took a 1-0 lead on Zack Granite's single in the third, the Dodgers took command with four runs against Minnesota starter Jose Berrios (9-4) in the fourth. Joc Pederson doubled off the center-field wall to tie it and Yasiel Puig's RBI single put the Dodgers ahead. Taylor's first double drove in two more.

The Dodgers added two more in the sixth on Logan Forsythe's single and Taylor's second double.

Taylor is 23 for 44 since the All-Star break. His two hits Tuesday gave him four consecutive multi-hit games.

Maeda allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits and two walks, striking out four.

Josh Ravin threw the final three innings to earn his first career save.

TIMELY SWITCH

The game was delayed for 18 minutes in the sixth when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts protested a double-switch by Twins manager Paul Molitor. The umpires huddled and forced Molitor to remove left fielder Eddie Rosario. Then they went to the headsets to check with their New York headquarters to make sure they had interpreted the rule properly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: OF Byron Broxton (left groin strain) was scheduled to come off the disabled list Tuesday, but Minnesota held off a least a day because he was experiencing a migraine. ... 3B Miguel Sano, hit on the hand by a pitch Monday, was a late scratch for Tuesday's game. He pinch hit in the eighth and struck out.

Dodgers: 1B Adrian Gonzalez (herniated disk) continues to improve and Roberts said he could go out of rehab assignment next week. He has been out since June 12 and Roberts said he would need at least a week of rehab games ... Roberts offered no timetable on the return of LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain). Roberts called it a Grade 1 strain.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (11-7, 3.26 ERA) was scheduled in the series finale against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Santana is 4-5 with a 5.47 ERA in his last nine starts.

Dodgers: Temporary life without Kershaw officially gets underway Wednesday when the Dodgers place right-hander Brock Stewart in the rotation for a start. Stewart has not allowed a run in six relief appearances, but this would be his first start.

————

