Dornstauder's perfection leads Arizona St to 73-61 NCAA win

Quinn Dornstauder scored 16 points to lead No. 8 seed Arizona State to a 73-61 win over ninth-seeded Michigan State on Friday night.

In a matchup between the stingy defense of the Sun Devils (20-12) and the high-power offense of the Spartans, Arizona State won easily. Without a 26-point fourth quarter, it would have been the lowest point total of the season for Michigan State (21-12).

It didn't take Arizona State long to take control. Kiara Russell's 3-pointer tied the game 6-6, and the Sun Devils went on a 16-2 run over the next six minutes to take a 22-8 lead. They would lead by double digits the rest of the game.

Dornstauder went 6-of-6 from the field and hit all four of her free throws. Sabrina Haines scored 15 points and Reili Richardson added 13 for the Sun Devils.

Tori Jankoska, the nation's 10th leading scorer at 22.5 points a game scored 26 points, 15 of them in the fourth quarter. Nobody else with the Spartans made it to double figures.

Michigan State turned the ball over 17 times, while Arizona State had just 10 turnovers. The Sun Devils scored 11 more points than Michigan State off those mistakes.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans hadn't lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2012 — the only other time they exited without a win in coach Suzy Merchant's 10 years at the school. Michigan State started the game holding teams to making just 29.4 percent of their 3-pointers. The Sun Devils were 44 percent from behind the arc on Friday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils shot 49 percent from the field. They averaged 41.7 percent coming into the game. Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne won her 400th game Friday at the school. She also won 40 games at Northern Arizona before coming to the Sun Devils in 1996.

UP NEXT

Arizona State plays top-seeded South Carolina in the second round on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16 in Stockton, California. The two teams played at the start of last season in Hawaii, with the Gamecocks winning 60-58 in overtime.