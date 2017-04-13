Dustin Johnson headed back to PGA Tour at Wells Fargo

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Apr 13, 2017, 2:05 PM ET
Dustin JohnsonThe Associated Press
FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Dustin Johnson waves to the gallery after a birdie putt on the sixth hole during semifinal play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at the Austin County Club in Austin, Texas. Johnson's injured back must be feeling better. The world's No. 1 player said he'll return to the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championships at Eagle Point Golf Club from May 4-7. The Wells Fargo Championship announced Johnson's status Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Dustin Johnson's injured back must be feeling better.

The world's No. 1 player said he'll return to the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championships at Eagle Point Golf Club from May 4-7.

The Wells Fargo Championship announced Johnson's status Thursday.

Johnson was among the favorites to win the Masters last week after winning three straight tournaments. But a fall at his rental home hurt his back the day before the year's first major was to start.

Johnson warmed up last Thursday on the Augusta National practice range and came out to the putting green near the first tee. But he headed off the course and withdrew with a bad back.

Johnson said then he had planned to take three weeks off following the Masters.

———

