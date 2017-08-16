European star Pettersen out of Solheim Cup with back injury

European golfer Suzann Pettersen has pulled out of this weekend's Solheim Cup because of a back injury.

Pettersen says she couldn't guarantee that she'd be able overcome a slipped disc in time for the biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe, which starts on Friday.

Pettersen, who has 12 top-20 finishes and a win this season on the LPGA Tour, will be replaced by alternate Catriona Matthew.

Matthew has played in nine Solheim Cups and was part of Europe's last winning team in 2013.

The U.S. team faced a similar challenge ahead of the tournament. Veteran Paula Creamer recently replaced Jessica Korda, who is battling a forearm injury.