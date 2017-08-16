European star Pettersen out of Solheim Cup with back injury

Veteran Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen was hoping to move past the furor she created at the 2015 Solheim Cup by helping return the trophy to Europe.

Pettersen's balky back won't let her get that opportunity.

Pettersen announced Wednesday that she was pulling out of this weekend's biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe because a slipped disk.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew, another longtime Solheim competitor, will take Pettersen's place when play begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Pettersen angered the Americans in Germany two years ago by insisting that Alison Lee be penalized for picking up her ball when she thought her short second putt had been conceded.

The U.S. went on to stage the biggest comeback in Cup history.

"I think you learn from the past, to say it that way, and (I'm) very disappointed not to play obviously," said Pettersen, who added that she wasn't concerned about the reaction from American galleries. "I think what happened two years ago was a very unfortunate situation for all of us and for the game of golf. And hopefully, this year around everyone can play as good as we can and showcase the best women's golf."

Pettersen, who has notched 12 top-20 finishes with a win on the LPGA Tour this season, qualified to make her ninth Solheim appearance through the world rankings.

She decided to go for a run Saturday in Norway so she wouldn't tighten up during a wedding that evening. During the jog, Pettersen tweaked the disk — an issue she's dealt with in the past — and missed the wedding.

The 36-year-old received treatment after arriving in Iowa on Monday. Pettersen made the call to withdraw on Wednesday because the pain left her concerned she'd be at less than full strength.

"If I can't be 100 percent, I don't think it's fair for the team, for my teammates, for us to go out there — and it's a big task to come here and try to get the Cup back," Pettersen said. "If you can't even be 90 percent, there's no point."

Pettersen will move into the vice captain's role vacated by Matthew, who is set to play in her ninth Solheim Cup.

Pettersen's presence as an assistant coach should come in handy considering four European players are Cup rookies.

"I told her put a headset on. And (Pettersen) said, 'Maybe you're going to change your mind once I start speaking,'" said a joking Annika Sorenstam, the European team captain. "But just having her presence here...we're here to support each other. No task is too little for anybody."

Sorenstam is optimistic that Europe's top-ranked player, Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, will be ready to perform this weekend.

Nordqvist had to rely on a captain's pick from Sorenstam after a bout with mononucleosis kept her from playing in enough European Tour events to qualify on points.

While Nordqvist said Tuesday that she's been unable to practice much, she still finished tied for seventh at the Women's British Open two weeks ago.

"Just look at her performance at the British Open. First of all, I didn't think she was going to play," Sorenstam said. "And then to go out to play the way she did.

"We let her do whatever she needs to do to prepare. I'm not so worried about Anna."