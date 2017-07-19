Extra! Extra! Red Sox once again playing a lot of innings

No rest lately for Dustin Pedroia and these Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox kept up their recent rash of playing extra extra innings when they went into the 15th early Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was past 1 a.m. at Fenway Park with the AL East leaders and Toronto tied at 4. The start was delayed for more than an hour by rain, and Pedroia and Chris Young homered for Boston.

Both teams scored a run in the 11th to keep it going. In the middle of the 14th, there was a second seventh-inning stretch, with "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" again playing at the ballpark.

The Red Sox lost in 16 innings to the New York Yankees on Saturday. Boston and the Yankees then split a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

Boston lost to Toronto 4-3 on Monday night — albeit in just nine innings.