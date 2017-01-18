Falcons WR Julio Jones Misses Practice With Toe Injury

Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones was held out of practice on Wednesday after aggravating his sprained toe in Saturday's playoff win over Seattle.

Jones is expected to play in Sunday's NFC championship game against Green Bay. He did not appear to favor the injury as he walked through the locker room before the practice.

Jones participated in a walk-through session early Wednesday before missing the regular practice. Coach Dan Quinn says the plan is to "get him more work as the week goes on."

Jones missed two games with the toe injury. He still finished second in the NFL with 1,409 yards receiving on 83 catches.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (foot) and safety Keanu Neal (foot) were limited.

