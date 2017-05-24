False alarm: Braves say no emergency, just malfunction

An alarm and an emergency evacuation message on a sign board during the Atlanta Braves game turned out to be a false alarm.

An equipment malfunction during an altercation at a ballpark restaurant was the source of confusion in the top of the third, the Braves said Tuesday night.

The alarm blared for about 5 seconds and a message flashed on sign boards stating an emergency had been reported in the building and an evacuation was taking place.

Atlanta pitcher R.A. Dickey paused for a couple of seconds before his next toss to Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen. The umpires didn't stop play and the game continued without interruption.

The Braves tweeted in the fourth inning that "everything is operating normally" and "we apologize for the inconvenience."

An apparent altercation with fans in one of the ballpark restaurants caused the alarm to sound.

A statement from the Cobb County Police Department said "there never was a security issue or an evacuation of the park. There was a situation in the Chophouse, but it was quickly handled. Again, there is no public safety threat at this time."

This is the Braves' first season at SunTrust Park.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball