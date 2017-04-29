Fans come out for knockout artist Joshua against Klitschko

British boxing fans are turning out in force to cheer on their countryman, Anthony Joshua, in his title defense against longtime former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Some 90,000 are expected to fill the stadium Saturday night for what has been billed as the biggest heavyweight fight in more than a decade.

The fight matches two Olympic gold medalists (Klitschko 1996, Joshua 2012) who both stand 6-foot-6 and have impressive knockout records. Klitschko, who lost his title in his last fight, will be trying to become a three-time champion at the age of 41 against Joshua, who has fought only 18 times but has 18 knockouts.