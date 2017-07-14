US Women's Open: China's Feng up by a shot after 1st round

Shanshan Feng of China took a one-stroke lead Friday after the first round of the weather-delayed U.S. Women's Open.

Feng had to wait more than 20 hours after shooting a 6-under 66 to claim the top spot after the opening round at a quiet Trump National Golf Club.

Michelle Wie withdrew because of a neck injury. She shot a 73 Thursday and stopped on her second hole the next day.

Afternoon rain and lightning forced play to be halted for more than two hours Thursday in the biggest event in women's golf. Play was stopped because of darkness with 39 players on the course.

Carlata Ciganda of Spain was at 4 under and playing a par-5 for her last hole when the horn sounded. She made bogey, leaving Amy Yang in second place, a shot behind Feng. In this event in the last five years, Yang has finished second twice, third and fourth.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand played in the same threesome with Feng and was tied for third at 68 with top-ranked So Yeon Ryu of South Korea and Rumi Yoshiba of Japan.

Former Open winner Cristie Kerr, who played with back spasms, and Megan Khang were the best U.S. finishers at 69.

Feng has never finished better than fourth in the Open (2012). She started her round on the 10th hole and played the back side in 5 under, rolling in five birdies. She added another at No. 1 and then parred her last eight holes.

Canada's Brooke Henderson and In Gee Chun, who won this event two years ago, were in a group at 70, one shot ahead of Lexi Thompson and former No. 1 Stacy Lewis.

Amateur Rachel Heck, the 15-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, the youngest player in the field, finished at par after playing her final five first-round holes in 3-over Friday morning.

Defending champion Brittany Lang had a 72 in a round where the players who teed off in the morning had the better conditions. Ariya Jutanugarn shot 79 and two-time Open champion Inbee Park had a 77.