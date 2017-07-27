Flacco out with back injury; Ravens may bring in Kaepernick

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Joe Flacco will miss at least the first week of training camp because of a back injury.

Harbaugh said Thursday that the Ravens likely will bring in another quarterback and haven't ruled out signing Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick played in 12 games for San Francisco last season, throwing for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

There is some familiarity because Kaepernick played for Harbaugh's brother, Jim, with the San Francisco 49ers. He led them to the 2013 Super Bowl, where they lost to the Ravens.

The only other quarterbacks currently in camp are Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan, a second-year player from Division II West Texas A&M.

Flacco threw for a franchise-record 4,317 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2016, one year removed from season-ending knee surgery.

———

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP—NFL