Fleetwood Wins in Abu Dhabi for 2nd European Tour Title

Tommy Fleetwood broke free from a pack of contenders containing three major champions to win the Abu Dhabi Championship by one shot on Sunday, ending the Englishman's 3½-year wait for a second European Tour title.

In a tense final round in which five players held the lead, the 26-year-old Fleetwood chipped in for eagle from 20 yards at the par-5 10th hole to spark a back nine of 31. That helped him to a 5-under 67 and 17 under par overall.

Only an eagle from Pablo Larrazabal in the final group could deny Fleetwood, and the 2014 champion managed a birdie.

Major winners Dustin Johnson (68), Martin Kaymer (69) and Henrik Stenson (69) were in the chasing pack all day, with three-time winner Kaymer leading on his own for two holes before dropping three shots in five holes round the turn.

Johnson, the U.S. Open champion, eagled the last for a 68 and a share of second place with Larrazabal on 16 under.

Fleetwood's only previous win came at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in August 2013. He had missed the cut at four of his previous five appearances in Abu Dhabi, which many players use as their first event of the year.

