Fournette out for Jaguars vs. Colts, Packers shuffle O line

Leonard Fournette, the NFL's second-leading rusher, will not play for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Fournette did not practice this week with a sprained right ankle, and Chris Ivory starts in Fournette's place.

Fournette has rushed for 596 yards, second to Kansas City's Kareem Hunt (630), and nobody has scored more rushing touchdowns than Fournette's six. His seven overall TDs also are tied for the league high with Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Brandon Linder, the Jags' starting center, was ruled out Friday with an illness.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss his seventh consecutive game since having shoulder surgery in January. Cornerback Quincy Wilson will miss his fifth consecutive game with a knee injury for the Colts.

With Aaron Rodgers out with a broken collarbone, the Green Bay Packers are going with yet another starting five on the offensive line. Left guard Lane Taylor will miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after being listed as doubtful. But center Corey Linsley is active after suffering a back injury during the week. That's important for quarterback Brett Hundley, making his first start in place of Rodgers.

Green Bay also has starting cornerbacks Davon House (quad) and Damarious Randall (hamstring) active after they were questionable coming into Sunday. They'll need them especially against the Saints' high-scoring offense.

Buffalo Bills starting receiver Jordan Matthews is active to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks since having surgery for a broken right thumb. Matthews' return is considered ahead of schedule after he was initially expected to miss four and six weeks since being in a 23-17 win over Atlanta. He only missed one game because Buffalo was on its bye last weekend.

Matthews still ranks third on the team and leads his fellow receivers with 10 catches for 162 yards. The Bills passing attack minus its top threat, tight end Charles Clay, who is out indefinitely with a left knee injury.

For Tampa Bay, quarterback Jameis Winston will start a week after spraining his throwing shoulder in a 38-33 loss at Arizona.

The Cleveland Browns are without starting rookie safety Jabrill Peppers and cornerback Jason McCourty, who has three interceptions, against the Tennessee Titans.

Peppers, who also handles punt and kickoff return duties, has been slowed by a toe injury. Ibraheim Campbell will start for Peppers, and wide Bryce Treggs is expected to return punts and kickoffs. McCourty injured his ankle in practice on Thursday.

His injury will deprive him a chance to face his former team. McCourty was drafted by the Titans in 2009 and spent eight seasons with them before signing with the Browns.

Briean-Boddy Calhoun will start alongside Jamar Taylor for the winless Browns.

The Titans are healthier than expected coming off a Monday night win over Indianapolis. Running back DeMarco Murray is in the lineup after being limited in practice this week by a hamstring injury. Murray has rushed for 313 yards. Also, tight end Delanie Walker is suiting up after he was added to this week's injury report with a calf injury. Linebacker Derrick Morgan also will start despite a recent abdomen injury.

Running back Andre Ellington will not play for the Arizona Cardinals in their game against the Los Angeles Rams in London. Ellington, who did not practice Thursday or Friday because of a quadriceps injury, has 257 receiving yards on 28 catches — the second-most on the Cardinals — as well as 13 carries for 49 yards.

Arizona hope Adrian Peterson, acquired via trade with the New Orleans Saints prior to last week's game, will continue to boost its league-worst rushing attack.

For the Rams, free safety Cody Davis, who did not practice all week because of a thigh injury, is out.

Two-time All-Pro center Ryan Kalil is active for the Carolina Panthers against the Chicago Bears after missing five games because of a neck injury. Kalil was hurt in a season-opening win over San Francisco. His return is expected to help a struggling running game. Star middle linebacker Luke Kuechly is out because of a concussion.

———

TAMPA BAY AT BUFFALO

Buccaneers: DB Josh Robinson, S Isaiah Johnson, C Joe Hawley, OL Caleb Benenoch, TE Antony Auclair, DE Ryan Russell, DT Sealver Siliga.

Bills: WR Kaelin Clay, LB Ramon Humber (broken thumb), OT Seantrel Henderson (first game after serving a 10-game suspension for violating NFL substance-abuse policy), OT Conor McDermott, OG John Miller, TE Charles Clay (left knee), DT Cedric Thornton.

———

NEW YORK JETS-MIAMI

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, S Maurice Smith, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Stephone Anthony, G Isaac Asiata, T Sam Young, DT Vincent Taylor.

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Derrick Jones, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Jonotthan Harrison, TE Jordan Leggett.

———

NEW ORLEANS-GREEN BAY

Saints: WR Willie Snead IV, CB Sterling Moore, QB Taysom Hill, DE Hau'oli Kikaha, G John Greco, WR Austin Carr, DT John Hughes II

Packers: RB Devante Mays, S Morgan Burnett, LB Joe Thomas, LB Ahmad Brooks, G Lane Taylor, G/T Adam Pankey, DT Montravius Adams

———

JACKSONVILLE-INDIANAPOLIS

Jaguars: WR Jalen Strong, RB Leonard Fournette, CB Lafayette Pitts, CB Jalen Myrick, C Brandon Linder, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls.

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, LB Anthony Walker, CB Quincy Wilson, RB Matt Jones, CB Pierre Desir, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, OL Isaiah Williams.

———

ARIZONA-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Cardinals: RB Andre Ellington (quadriceps), DL Olsen Pierre (ankle), QB Blaine Gabbert, WR Chad Williams, RB D.J. Foster, OL Daniel Munyer, TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

Rams: FS Cody Davis (thigh), QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ejuan Price, OT Andrew Donnal, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Michael Thomas.

———

BALTIMORE-MINNESOTA

Ravens: WR Breshad Perriman, WR Chris Matthews, WR Jeremy Maclin, RB Terrance West, LB Tim Williams, G Matt Skura, TE Maxx Williams

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Michael Floyd, CB Mackensie Alexander, G Nick Easton, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower

———

TENNESSEE-CLEVELAND

Titans: WR Darius Jennings, CB Kalan Reed, S Jonathan Cyprien, G/C Corey Levin, WR Corey Davis, OLB Kevin Dodd, DE David King.

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, DB Jabrill Peppers, DB Jason McCourty, LB James Burgess, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL T.Y. McGill.

———

CAROLINA-CHICAGO

Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly, S Kurt Coleman, S Demetrious Cox, RB Fozzy Whittaker, QB Garrett Gilbert, G Greg Van Roten, T John Theus.

Bears: DB Sherrick McManis, RB Benny Cunningham, WR Markus Wheaton, LB John Timu, C Hroniss Grasu, DE John Jenkins, QB Mark Sanchez.

———

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP—NFL .