Ganong Wins Downhill Race Overshadowed by Crashes, Injuries

Travis Ganong won a men's World Cup downhill race Friday, with American teammate Steven Nyman and French skier Valentin Giraud Moine both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

World Cup men's race director Markus Waldner says Giraud Moine is likely to have broken bones in both legs. The race was held up for half an hour while he received attention after losing control and crashing into the net near spectators.

Nyman crashed shortly before. It's suspected he has a serious knee injury.

Ganong claimed his second World Cup win in 1 minute, 53.71 seconds, beating Kjetil Jansrud by 0.38 seconds and Peter Fill by 0.52.

Another downhill race is scheduled for Saturday.