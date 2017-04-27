Garrett 1st to Browns, Bears trade up for QB Trubisky

No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

"C'mon, Philly, C'mon," Goodell said Thursday night amid the boos, not even wincing at the reception. Moments later, he was back onstage announcing the Texas A&M defensive end's name. Garrett, a junior and All-American considered the best pass rusher in this crop, is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

Garrett was not on hand, but promised Cleveland fans "great things are coming."

Cleveland went 1-15 last season and has holes everywhere. It ranked 31st defensively and had only 26 sacks.

There was speculation the Browns might go for a quarterback at the outset, but this draft didn't seem to have any QBs considered that talented a prospect. Except the Bears thought otherwise, making a mammoth trade to move up one spot.

Chicago sent a third-round pick, a fourth and a 2018 third to San Francisco to switch and take Mitchell Trubisky, who started only 13 games for North Carolina.

"It was crazy," Trubisky said. "There was no call. I didn't think I was going to be picked until the commissioner said my name."

San Francisco was up next, and new general manager John Lynch already was looking good for bringing in such a haul to drop back to No. 3. The 49ers took DE Solomon Thomas from just down the road at Stanford.

LSU running back Leonard Fournette, who some scouts compared to Adrian Peterson, went to Jacksonville; new Jaguars boss Tom Coughlin is enamored of powerful running backs.

Another LSU player, safety Jamal Adams, was taken by the New York Jets, one pick after Tennessee, needing an upgrade at wide receiver, selected Corey Davis of Western Michigan. Davis is the FBS career leader in receiving yards with 5,285 and was a key to the Broncos' turnaround last season.

———

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP—NFL