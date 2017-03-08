Giants sign WR Brandon Marshall to 2-year contract

The New York Giants have signed free agent receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year contact.

The former Jets receiver tweeted a picture of the signed contact on Wednesday with the headline: "Done Deal!!!! #GMEN."

The signing gives the Giants a talented outside receiver to play opposite Odell Beckham Jr. New York used Victor Cruz on the outside last season but being a slot receiver, he was playing out of position.

The Jets released Marshall less than a week ago, making him eligible to sign with any team before the start of free agency on Thursday.

Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, had 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns last season.

