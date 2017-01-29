No. 3 Gonzaga Poised for Top Spot After Thumping Pepperdine

Przemek Karnowski scored 16 points and Silas Melson had 15, helping No. 3 Gonzaga easily roll past Pepperdine 96-49 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are the last unbeaten team in the country and could lead the AP Top 25 for only the second time in their history after both No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas lost this week.

Gonzaga (22-0, 10-0 West Coast Conference) has matched its longest ever winning streak at 22 games.

The Bulldogs shot 58.6 percent and held the Waves to 30.2 percent shooting. They took immediate command over outmanned Pepperdine (6-16, 2-8), using a superior height advantage to jump out to a 27-8 lead.

Gonzaga led 43-21 at the half, shooting 63.3 percent from the field while holding Pepperdine to 8 of 28 (28.6 percent).

Jeremy Major led Pepperdine with 13 points. Lamond Murray Jr. had 12 points and Elijah Lee 11. Pepperdine had only six assists for the game.

Gonzaga dominated inside, outrebounding Pepperdine 44-32.

The Bulldogs defeated the Waves by 30 in their earlier meeting this season and entered second nationally in point margin (22.7).

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have dominated the Waves for the past 15 years. They have now beaten Pepperdine 33 consecutive times. Gonzaga was last ranked No. 1 in 2013.

Pepperdine: The Waves played without two regular starters and could only suit up nine scholarship players.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs will meet conference rival BYU for the first time this season when they play at the Cougars on Thursday.

Pepperdine: The Waves will attempt to rebound Thursday when they travel to the University of San Francisco.