Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist ties Fuhr for 10th on wins list

Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves on his 35th birthday and the New York Rangers got third-period goals from Pavel Buchnevich and Oscar Lindberg to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night.

New York, which has beaten Boston five straight times, outscored the Bruins 12-5 while sweeping the three-game season series.

Lundqvist stymied the Bruins on several outstanding chances and improved to 25-12-2 against Boston with a 1.93 goals-against average. He earned his 403rd NHL win, tying Grant Fuhr for 10th on the career list.

Brad Marchand scored his team-leading 29th goal for the Bruins to cut it to 2-1 at 12:56 of the third. David Backes just about extinguished any final hopes for Boston when he was whistled for goaltender interference with 2:22 remaining.

Buchnevich, called up from the minors earlier in the day, wristed a shot over goalie Tuukka Rask's left shoulder to put the Rangers ahead. Lindberg scored 4:25 later to make it 2-0 at 9:35 of the third.

Marchand tipped in a pass from David Pastrnak.

Rask made 19 saves for Boston, which lost for the second time in nine games.

NOTES: New York has won 11 of 13 on the road and leads the NHL with 22 road wins. ... The Rangers are 1 for 33 on the power play over the last 12 games. ... New York swept the season series from Boston for the first time since 2006-07. ... Marchand has 24 points over the last 15 games. ... Rangers forward Derek Stepan hasn't scored in 19 games. . Boston was held under two goals for the first time in 14 games.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Bruins: Host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.