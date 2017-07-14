Harrington shoots 68 to lead Scottish Open by 3

Padraig Harrington shot a 4-under 68 to lead the Scottish Open by three strokes on 9 under midway through the second round Friday.

The Irishman is showing good form on the links a week before playing the British Open at Royal Birkdale, where he lifted the claret jug in 2008 the last time the major was staged there.

Harrington followed up an opening-round 67 by making four birdies in a light breeze and under overcast skies at Dundonald Links. He didn't drop any shots.

Matt Kuchar, the runner-up in 2015, shot 70 for second place in the clubhouse, one stroke ahead of overnight leader Mikko Ilonen (74).

World No. 4 Rory McIlroy, on 2 over, was battling to avoid missing the cut when he teed off with Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson in the afternoon's marquee group.