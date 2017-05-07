Harvey suspended, Stanton hits 2 HRs, Marlins beat Mets 7-0

Shortly after scheduled starter Matt Harvey was suspended by the New York Mets, Giancarlo Stanton hit two more monstrous home runs off fill-in Adam Wilk that led the Miami Marlins to a 7-0 victory Sunday.

Harvey was suspended three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules. General manager Sandy Alderson announced the punishment in a brief statement before the game.

Making his first start of the year while Edinson Volquez recovers from a blister problem, Jose Urena (1-0) and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Marlins snapped a three-game losing streak. Rene Rivera led off the sixth inning with a clean single against Urena.

Wilk (0-1) was brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first major league appearance since 2015. But the journeyman left-hander was no match for Stanton, whose 20 home runs at Citi Field are the most at any visiting ballpark by a player since 2011.

Stanton hit a three-run homer in the first off the facing of the upper deck in left. In the third, he launched a solo shot off the glass window of the Porsche Grille, a shot measured at 468 feet for his 10th homer of the year.

Urena struck out two, walked one and only needed 63 pitches to complete six innings.

Relievers David Phelps, Nick Wittgren and A.J. Ramos completed the first shutout against the Mets this season.

Adeiny Hechavarria also homered for the Marlins.

Wilk gave up six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado, who entered the game for Miguel Rojas (right thumb soreness), was removed with right hamstring discomfort after going first to third on a double. He opened the season on the 10-day disabled list after straining the same hamstring during the World Baseball Classic. Both Prado and Rojas are day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Begin a nine-game homestand Monday night with a three-game series vs. St. Louis. Adam Conley (2-2, 6.12 ERA) opposes Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez (1-3, 3.75) in the opener.

Mets: San Francisco arrives to open a three-game series Monday night. Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.68) starts for the Mets against Matt Moore (1-4, 6.75).