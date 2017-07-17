Houston All-Star Correa leaves game with thumb injury

All-Star Carlos Correa has left the Houston Astros' game against the Seattle Mariners with a jammed left thumb.

Correa was pulled Monday after swinging and missing at a pitch in the fourth inning. He grimaced in pain and walked around for a moment before trainers arrived. He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez.

Correa jammed the same thumb on a headfirst slide at home plate July 4 and sat out the next day.

The 22-year-old Correa is hitting .320 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs for the AL West-leading Astros. He drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat Monday.

The team says he will be re-evaluated Tuesday.