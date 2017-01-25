Hubbs Helps Tennessee Stun No. 4 Kentucky 82-80

Robert Hubbs III scored 25 points Tuesday night and Tennessee upset No. 4 Kentucky 82-80 to snap the Wildcats' seven-game winning streak.

Tennessee (11-9, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) beat Kentucky (17-3, 7-1) in Knoxville for the second straight season and earned its first victory over a top-five team since an 83-76 triumph over No. 3 Pittsburgh on Dec. 11, 2010.

Kentucky's defeat capped a night in which three of the nation's top four teams lost. Marquette beat No. 1 Villanova 74-72 and No. 2 Kansas fell 85-69 at No. 18 West Virginia.

In Kentucky's last visit to Knoxville, Tennessee erased a 21-point deficit to beat the Wildcats 84-77. No second-half comeback was necessary this time, as Tennessee pulled ahead for good with just over 4 minutes left in the first half.

Admiral Schofield scored 15 points, Grant Williams had 13 and Lamonte Turner added 10 for Tennessee.

Malik Monk scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 21 and De'Aaron Fox added 17 for Kentucky.

After trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, Kentucky got within two but couldn't come all the way back.

Kentucky's Derek Willis missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer when Tennessee was clinging to a 66-64 lead with 4:17 left. When Tennessee's lead got down to 68-66 with 3:45 remaining, the Vols answered with a 5-0 run.

And when Kentucky tried to get a stop rather than fouling in the final minute, Williams made a basket that put the Vols ahead 80-75 with 14.2 seconds left.

Turner made two game-clinching free throws with 5.4 seconds left before Isaiah Briscoe made a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut the final margin to two.

Fox was back in Kentucky's starting lineup three nights after the SEC assists leader injured his ankle in an 85-69 victory over South Carolina. The Wildcats played a second straight game without reserve guard Mychal Mulder. School officials said Mulder didn't make the trip to Knoxville due to an illness.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: This loss also ended Kentucky's streak of seven straight games in which the Wildcats had shot 50 percent or better. Kentucky shot 42 percent overall and 25 percent from 3-point range. The Wildcats were particularly cold in the first half, when they shot just 11 of 32 overall.

Tennessee: The Vols' grueling nonconference schedule may have paid off Tuesday, as they weren't intimidated by facing Kentucky. Tennessee has played six teams in this week's Top 25: No. 3 Gonzaga, Kentucky, No. 9 North Carolina, No. 10 Oregon, No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 23 South Carolina. The Vols hadn't beaten any of the other five teams, but they only lost by two at North Carolina and took Oregon to overtime.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts No. 2 Kansas on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Tennessee hosts Kansas State on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

