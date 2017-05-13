Iannetta beaned, more bad blood as Dbacks top Pirates 11-4

Chris Iannetta was bloodied by a fastball to the face after hitting a home run for Arizona earlier, and the Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 Friday night in what flared up as the latest episode of ill will between the teams.

Iannetta turned into a pitch from reliever Johnny Barbato in the seventh inning and appeared to be struck in the nose. Iannetta was down in the dirt for several minutes with blood dripping off his face.

Iannetta eventually was helped to his feet and walked off, holding a cloth to his nose.

In the ninth, Arizona reliever Tom Wilhelmsen hit Pittsburgh's Chris Stewart in the leg. Stewart trotted to first base without incident.

Back in 2014, Diamondbacks star Paul Goldschmidt was hit by Ernesto Frieri of the Pirates in August and missed the rest of the year with a broken hand. The next day, Pirates star Andrew McCutchen was drilled in the back with a fastball.

Last May, Arizona's Jean Segura was hit in the face during a game in Pittsburgh, setting up another round of retaliation.

Iannetta homered to start a seven-run third inning. Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer during the burst.

Drury also doubled and singled to improve his batting average at home to .448 (30 of 67), best in the majors.

David Peralta had three hits, including an RBI double and Jake Lamb had a two-run single for the Diamondbacks, who tied a season-high with 16 hits.

Patrick Corbin (3-4) went six innings and gave up four runs, two on Josh Bell's homer.

Tyler Glasnow (1-3) lasted just 2 1-3 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits.

Gregory Polanco drove in two runs for Pittsburgh, which has lost eight of 10.

ROSTER MOVES

The Pirates made a pair of roster moves with the return of third baseman David Freese and utility player Adam Frazier from the disabled list. Infielders Chris Bostick and Max Moroff were sent to Triple-A Indianapolis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Freese had been sidelined since April 26 with a right hamstring strain. Frazier had been on the DL since April 23 with a left hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

In the third game of the series, RHP Trevor Williams (1-2, 7.98 ERA) makes his second start for Pittsburgh after moving into the rotation when Jameson Taillon left to begin treatment for testicular cancer. RHP Taijuan Walker (3-2, 3.83) starts for the Diamondbacks.