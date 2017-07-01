Indians' Colon, Giants' Gregorio get season-long drug bans

Pitchers Joseph Colon of Cleveland and Joan Gregorio of San Francisco have been suspended for the rest of the season after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.

Colon was cited for a synthetic drug whose effect is similar to that of testosterone. Gregorio showed evidence of the anabolic steroid Stanozolol.

The suspensions were announced Saturday by the commissioner's office. Both are 40-man roster players.

These are the fourth suspensions this year under the major league drug program. Also banned were Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia. There have been 47 suspensions this year under the minor league program.

Colon is a 27-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut with the Indians last July 8 and was 1-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 11 relief appearances. He has a 4.13 ERA in 28 relief appearances this year at Triple-A Columbus.

The 25-year-old Gregorio is 4-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 13 starts this year at Triple-A Sacramento.