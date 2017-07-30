Jhonattan Vegas successfully defends Canadian Open title

OAKVILLE, Ontario — Jul 30, 2017, 6:51 PM ET
Jhonattan VegasThe Associated Press
Jhonattan Vegas, of Venezuela, watches his approach shot on the 10th hole during the 2017 Canadian Open at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jhonattan Vegas successfully defended his RBC Canadian Open title Sunday at Glen Abbey, beating Charley Hoffman with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Vegas' approach from the left bunker in the playoff on the par-5 18th hit the grass just above the sand lip and went through the green. The 32-year-old Venezuelan chipped to a foot — after racing a chip past the hole in regulation from the same area en route to a par — and won when Hoffman's birdie try from the back bunker slid past the hole.

Vegas closed with a 7-under 65 to match Hoffman at 21-under 267. Hoffman, the third-round leader, birdied the 18th for a 68.

Vegas has three PGA Tour titles, also winning the 2011 Bob Hope Classic.

Ian Poulter was a stroke back after a 64, the best round of the day.