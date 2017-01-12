Jokic, Chandler Help Nuggets Roll Past Pacers in London

Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets emphatically ended a five-game losing streak with a 140-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in the NBA's Global Games series at O2 Arena.

Wilson Chandler added 21 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 18 for the Nuggets. They outscored the Pacers 39-20 in the third quarter, shooting 73.7 percent in the period to put it away.

Denver trailed only once, when Kevin Seraphin gave the Pacers a 31-30 lead early in the second quarter, and finished with a season high in scoring.

C.J. Miles had 20 points, and Jeff Teague added 14 points and nine assists for Indiana. The Pacers had won five in a row, scoring at least 120 points in each victory.

Wearing knee-high socks adorned with the Union Jack and London skyline, Gallinari made three 3-pointers in the first 3:08 to set the tone. Denver made six of its first 10 3-point attempts and finished 15 for 32 from the perimeter.

Kenneth Faried added 15 points for Denver. He punctuated the Nuggets' dominance with an alley-oop from Jameer Nelson that brought the sellout crowd of 18,689 fans to their feet with 8:55 remaining.

The game marked the fifth consecutive year the NBA has held a regular-season game in London and the seventh overall.

After conceding their only lead, Indiana held Denver within four points for much of the second quarter, but three careless fouls — two by center Al Jefferson — and a succession of converted free throws pushed the Nuggets back out on top.

Jokic, who missed Denver's last game because of an illness, scored 11 points and had five rebounds in the third quarter alone. A minute after knocking down a pair of free throws, he hit a 3-pointer from the right, then made another jumper as part of a 14-4 run by the Nuggets.

The Pacers drew as close as 26 points with 6:41 left on a 3-pointer from Miles before the two teams emptied their benches.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana has beaten the Nuggets away from home since Nov. 27, 2007, now a span of eight games. ... Thaddeus Young, who entered averaging 1.42 steals this season, needed two to reach 1,000 in his career. He was not credited with a steal against Denver. ... George debuted his shoes, the PG1, becoming the fourth active athlete to receive a signature shoe from Nike.

Nuggets: Darrell Arthur sat out the game with soreness in his lower left leg. ... Juan Hernangomez, from Spain, received a round of applause upon entering the game for the first time with 3:18 left. He finished with four points. ... Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo and fellow center Marcus Camby were among five former NBA players in attendance. Isiah Thomas, John Amaechi and Ronny Turiaf were the others.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Indiana hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown. The Pacers lost 102-95 in New Orleans on Dec. 15 and the Pelicans have not won at Indiana since Jan. 16, 2010.

Nuggets: Denver will welcome the Orlando Magic, also on Monday. The Nuggets won the first meeting, 121-113, on Dec. 10 after Gallinari broke open a back-and-forth game with a late 3-pointer.