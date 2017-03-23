Kerr, Martin shoot 66 for early lead at Kia Classic

Cristie Kerr and Mo Martin each shot a 6-under 66 to take the early lead at the Kia Classic on Thursday.

Kerr, the 2015 Kia winner, closed with birdie-birdie. Her only bogey was on the par-4 No. 2, when a 2-foot putt lipped out.

Martin, who grew up in Pasadena and played at UCLA, had a bogey-free round on the 6,540-yard layout, part of which hugs Batiquotis Lagoon.

With a handful of family and friends wearing "Go Mo" buttons, Martin had a "really good putting day," starting when she rolled in a downhill 15-footer on the first hole. She also birdied Nos. 5-7.

Defending champion Lydia Ko had a disappointing start with a 2-over 74.

Anna Nordqvist, the 2014 Kia champion who won last weekend in Phoenix, played in the afternoon.