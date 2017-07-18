Kershaw wins 15th, Dodgers top Chisox 1-0 for 10th W in row

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Chicago White Sox 1-0 Tuesday night for their 10th straight victory.

Kershaw (15-2) made his first start since the All-Star break, scattering seven hits and a walk to post his 11th win in a row.

The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball at 65-29, have won 30 of 34. This is the second 10-game winning streak of the season for the NL West leaders.

Relievers Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen closed it out. Jansen survived a deep fly by Matt Davidson to record his 24th save in 24 chances.

Chris Taylor had four hits and scored on rookie Cody Bellinger's single in the first inning off Miguel Gonzalez (4-9).

White Sox infielder Todd Frazier was pulled from the starting lineup amid speculation that he would be traded along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees.

Kershaw had not pitched since going the distance in a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on July 9, the final day before the All-Star break.

Gonzalez (4-9) worked in and out of trouble throughout his six innings, allowing five hits and five walks but keeping Chicago in the game by inducing three of the Dodgers' four double plays.

Both teams struggled with runners in scoring position, with the Dodgers going 1 for 10 and the White Sox 1 for 8.

Chicago's best chance off Kershaw, who had not allowed more than six hits in a game since a no-decision on May 28, came in the the sixth.

With runners on first and third and one out, Tyler Saladino bunted a safety squeeze attempt into the air for an easy play by catcher Yasmani Grandal, then Kershaw ended the rally by getting Yolmer Sanchez to ground out.

Sanchez was a late addition to the lineup in place of Frazier, who was announced as a healthy scratch about 40 minutes before game time.

The 31-year-old Frazier (.207, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs) is considered an obvious trade candidate for the rebuilding White Sox. He will become a free agent after the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Veteran left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (left foot contusion) will throw a four-inning simulated game on Wednesday then rejoin the Dodgers crowded rotation next week. "It could be Monday, it could be Tuesday," manager Dave Roberts said. "He feels good but now we have to find a way to drop him in."

White Sox: INF/OF Leury Garcia (sprained finger) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the next couple of days, according to White Sox manager Rick Renteria. He originally injured the finger on June 11 but wasn't placed on the 10-day DL until June 20.

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda (7-4, 4.38 ERA) and White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (1-2, 4.32 ERA) are set to start the series finale on Wednesday. Maeda made two relief appearances in June and could be battling to stay in the rotation. Rodon will make his fourth start since returning from the 60-day DL.