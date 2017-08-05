Kim builds a 6-shot lead in Women's British Open

I.K. Kim answered the challenge with a 6-under 66 in the Women's British Open to build a six-shot lead as she goes after her first major championship.

Kim faced a battle before she even teed off Saturday at Kingsbarns Links. Inbee Park tied a course record with a 64 to get within one shot. Stacy Lewis shot a 65 and was only two shots behind.

Kim was equally impressive. The 29-year-old South Korean played bogey-free and was at 17-under 199. She was six shots clear of Georgia Hall of England and Moriya Jutanugarn. Lexi Thompson shot 74 and was 10 shots behind.

Kim's best shot at a major was the Kraft Nabisco five years ago when she missed a 1-foot putt, and then lost in a playoff.