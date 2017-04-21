Kris Bryant of Cubs has baseball's most popular jersey

Kris Bryant has the most popular jersey in baseball. The Chicago Cubs third baseman has taken over that spot from retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz.

The commissioner's office and players' association also said Friday that the Cubs had four of the five most popular jerseys following their first title since 1908.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is second, infielder Javier Baez is fourth and left fielder Kyle Schwarber fifth.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is third, the same position he held behind Ortiz and Mike Trout in the list released during last summer's All-Star break.

Baez and Schwarber are new to the top 20 along with Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (seventh), New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (ninth), Boston right fielder Mookie Betts (14th) and Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (16th).

Also among the top 10 are New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (sixth), San Francisco catcher Buster Posey (eighth) and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (10th).

The average age of players in the top 20 is 26.5, more than 1.5 years younger than any previous list.