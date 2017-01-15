Kristoffersen Leads Norway 1-2 in World Cup Slalom 1st Run

Henrik Kristoffersen extended his hot streak in World Cup slalom Sunday leading a 1-2 for Norway in the first run.

While Kristoffersen's fast time was expected, seeking a fourth win in five races, a second place for teammate Leif Kristian Haugen was not.

Haugen was 0.23 seconds behind Olympic bronze medalist Kristoffersen despite wearing the low-ranked No. 30 bib.

The University of Denver graduate has a career-best slalom result of eighth place in eight World Cup seasons.

Alexander Khoroshilov of Russia was third, with 0.44 to make up in the afternoon run on an icy course.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria was fourth, trailing 0.56 behind Kristoffersen. They share the lead in the World Cup slalom standings.

Hirscher has a clear lead in the overall standings as the five-time defending champion.